My newspaper column went up after midnight last night and already one lefty is frothing at the mouth.

What did I do? Nothing more than quote Democrats' own words.

Oh, and I pointed out that Sarah Palin won the healthcare debate after using the phrase "death panels."

You can check out the column here. Here's an excerpt:

Ezekiel Emanuel, Rahm Emanuelâ€™s brother and one of Obamaâ€™s health-care advisors, wrote in a January 2009 white paper that health care should be rationed in a way that â€œpromot[es] and reward[s] social usefulness.â€ He said age could play a factor in determining who can and cannot access health-care resources.

Emanuel also wrote, â€œ[S]ervices provided to individuals who are irreversibly prevented from being or becoming participating citizens [in the body politic] are not basic and should not be guaranteed. An obvious example is not guaranteeing health services to patients with dementia.â€

Obama addressed this too, saying, â€œWhether, sort of in the aggregate, society making those decisions to give my grandmother, or everybody elseâ€™s aging grandparents or parents, a hip replacement when theyâ€™re terminally ill is a sustainable model, is a very difficult question. ... And thatâ€™s part of why you have to have some independent group that can give you guidance.â€

. . . .

We will spend money we donâ€™t have to pay for health care, or we will prioritize who gets treatment. It is an inevitable fact of life that the more the government outlays to keep you alive, the more your life becomes subject to a cost/benefit analysis.

Be sure to read the whole column and take note of the leftist crying in the comments.