I may be the only person on TV, radio, or the internet who said ABC “suspended” Jimmy Kimmel when they, well, suspended him.

Progressives said ABC canceled his show.

MAGA said ABC fired him.

ABC said Kimmel was suspended. Suspensions are temporary things. Kimmel returns tonight.

Bob Iger actually played this beautifully. A week ago, it looked like Iger had caved to the FCC Chairman. NexStar and Sinclair looked all powerful and pro-Trump. Hollywood and progressives denounced the end of our democracy, a dictatorship, and authoritarianism, which they claimed cowed Bob Iger and Disney.

On Monday, Howard Stern and other progressives announced they would be canceling their Disney+ subscriptions. Monday afternoon, Disney announced Kimmel would return.

Iger now looks like he is bowing to the left, giving the middle finger to the FCC, and standing up to Trump. The right claimed Kimmel’s scalp last week. The left claims Brendan Carr’s scalp this week.

And…and…… turns out the dictatorship is toothless, democracy is fine, and I would not be surprised if ABC decides not to renew Kimmel’s contract when it expires at a later date.

Sinclair is still refusing to run Kimmel’s show. We’ll see how long that lasts. Frankly, that could create the economic case for a cancellation at a later date.

Everybody gets a scalp. Iger played it smart.

Tylenol

If you want to believe Tylenol causes autism, help yourself. I’d like to know what causes autism, but I don’t think it is Tylenol.

I don’t think it is Tylenol because the studies that suggest it show only faint causation. And when you add in moms who took Tylenol in multiple pregnancies, the correlation between Tylenol and autism evaporates. Put another way, if Tylenol causes autism, and a mother has multiple children, we should be able to see autism in a child exposed to Tylenol compared to their siblings who were not exposed. But that does not actually happen in a statistically meaningful way. The largest study was done in 2024 and studied 2.5 million children. This paragraph, from the report, is very easy to understand and notes that the association between acetaminophen (the active ingredient in Tylenol) and autism is actually less than that between autism and aspirin or ibuprofen: