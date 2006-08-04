Those crazy vicars.

Vicars in the UK are up in arms after parts of a program they use to organise church services were branded spyware.

Many users of the Visual Liturgy software rendered the program useless after deleting a file wrongly identified as spyware.

The creators of Visual Liturgy criticised anti-virus firm Symantec for the time it took to fix the bug. This is not the first time Symantec has caused problems. A few weeks ago they released a big warning about viruses on the Macintosh and how everyone better buy their product. Then they had to admit that the viruses they were talking about really did not exist.