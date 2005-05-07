I really wanted to see "Kingdom of Heaven" until I read this and noticed that the only group in that article that liked the movie was this one:

The Council for American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) agrees, saying in a statement: "Bucking the general trend, 'Kingdom of Heaven' provides a balanced portrayal of a painful historical conflict. It refrains from the usual stereotyping or dehumanizing of Muslims."

Ugh. CAIR, if you remember, spends most of its time intimidating those who think there just might be Islamofascist sleeper cells in the country.

[UPDATE]: A friend who saw the movie last night writes, "It was way, way, way worse than I expected. It is an outright propaganda piece for the enemies of our way of life."