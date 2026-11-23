I realized I had left out the basic sweet dough portion of the cinnamon roll recipe and it is updated now with that. If you missed it, it is the debut of my cooking videos with my most requested recipe.
The knives are out for Howard Lutnick. I’m told that internally at the White House, the preference is for Lutnick to stay and allow Elizabeth Warren, as incoming chair of Banking, and Maria Cantwell, as incoming chair of Commerce, to go after him.
The President is loyal, and Lutnick has known the President a long time, so better to let the Democrats destroy him than for the President to fire him. But make no mistake about it, the knives are out for Lutnick.
Shockwaves hit Washington yesterday around 9:30 a.m. as Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana spoke to Kirstin Welker on Meet the Press. Senator Kennedy said, in part, “It appears to me, I emphasized appears, that the Department of Commerce has allowed the communist party of China to circumvent our export controls.”
That would be a powerful senator taking Scott Bessent and Marco Rubio’s side in a contentious fight where the Secretary of Treasury has already suggested Howard Lutnick ignored the President’s direct order three times and a growing body of evidence suggests Lutnick’s family has personally benefited from Lutnick ignoring the President.
Lutnick is becoming a liability for the President, and Senator Kennedy saying what he said was treated with significance. Keep your eye on this story.
Now, just so you guys know, I’m on air today and tomorrow and off Wednesday to Friday. We’ll be lighter around here with the holiday. Per usual, if you are new here, here’s my recipe guide for the holidays.
Why is it the republicans always shut the barn door after the horse is long gone. They say Trump listens to his advisers but I have not seen and evidence of that. Maybe Lutnick is spitting the profits with the Trump family. I’m to the point now where I really don’t care anymore.
Please, to everyone out there have a safe and blessed Thanksgiving. Thank you God for blessing me with You, family, and this beautiful country. Amen.
Wow, the Republicans in the Senate do fight. The time Thune gave them off must have worked wonders. But, not to get the SAVE Act passed, not to get as many appointments through as possible as fast as possible, not to find out why oil prices plummeted right after the election. Nope. To get Lutnik. If he’s corrupt, criminal, awesome. There has to be more to the story if rhe Establishment is so hot for Lutnik’s scalp though. Is that it? That’s what we get for the time we have left in power? No wonder people stayed home. It’s like rooting for Penn State football. It’s why people don’t go to the games.