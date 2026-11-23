I realized I had left out the basic sweet dough portion of the cinnamon roll recipe and it is updated now with that. If you missed it, it is the debut of my cooking videos with my most requested recipe.

The knives are out for Howard Lutnick. I’m told that internally at the White House, the preference is for Lutnick to stay and allow Elizabeth Warren, as incoming chair of Banking, and Maria Cantwell, as incoming chair of Commerce, to go after him.

The President is loyal, and Lutnick has known the President a long time, so better to let the Democrats destroy him than for the President to fire him. But make no mistake about it, the knives are out for Lutnick.

Shockwaves hit Washington yesterday around 9:30 a.m. as Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana spoke to Kirstin Welker on Meet the Press. Senator Kennedy said, in part, “It appears to me, I emphasized appears, that the Department of Commerce has allowed the communist party of China to circumvent our export controls.”

That would be a powerful senator taking Scott Bessent and Marco Rubio’s side in a contentious fight where the Secretary of Treasury has already suggested Howard Lutnick ignored the President’s direct order three times and a growing body of evidence suggests Lutnick’s family has personally benefited from Lutnick ignoring the President.

Lutnick is becoming a liability for the President, and Senator Kennedy saying what he said was treated with significance. Keep your eye on this story.

Now, just so you guys know, I’m on air today and tomorrow and off Wednesday to Friday. We’ll be lighter around here with the holiday. Per usual, if you are new here, here’s my recipe guide for the holidays.