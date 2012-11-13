Known Unknowns
“[T]here are known knowns; there are things we know that we know. There are known unknowns; that is to say there are things that, we now know we don’t know. But there are also unknown unknowns â€“ there are things we do not know we don̵...
“[T]here are known knowns; there are things we know that we know. There are known unknowns; that is to say there are things that, we now know we don’t know. But there are also unknown unknowns â€“ there are things we do not know we don’t know.” â€”Former United States Secretary of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld Byron York has a terrific article in this fact free | Read More »