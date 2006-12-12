Kofi Annan has never done anything well, unless you count marrying his wife. His family has benefitted from the corrupt culture of the United Nations, he has personally benefited from that same corruption, and his tenure at the United Nations has seen scandal, rape, and failure. Yet, today, he will feel so bold as to go to the Truman Library and attack American foreign policy.

Annan's remarks, provided to USA TODAY by his office, list principles for international relations, among them "respect for human rights and the rule of law."

These ideas can be advanced only "if America remains true to its principles, including in the struggle against terrorism," the speech says. "When it appears to abandon its own ideals and objectives, its friends abroad are naturally troubled and confused."

Let's not mince words about Kofi Annan.

During his tenure at the United Nations, Kofi Annan gave tacit approval to a host of anti-semetic initiates designed to wipe Israel from the map. He oversaw initiatives designed to undercut western economies in the name of "global warming" while propping up third world despots.

Kofi Annan also oversaw the U.N. oil-for-food program that saw $1.5 billion in kickbacks to Saddam Hussein and lingering questions about kickbacks personally to Annan's family.

Then, of course, there were the mass rapings of children in Africa by U.N. Peace Keepers that Kofi sought to cover up. Kofi Annan came to power expecting to be an international power broker. Instead he saw a new American administration that recognized the uselessness of the U.N. bureaucracy and an inept Secretary-General.

As Senator Norm Coleman said, "Annan's legacy will be one of missed opportunity and failed leadership."

Amen to that.