Kondracke on the Pope
I was really shocked by Mort Kondracke's statement yesterday on Fox's Special Report. He was very much against the Pope because the Pope had dared to say that the only way to Heaven is through a belief in Christ. How dare he.
Kondracke and people like Andrew Sullivan seem shocked, absolutely shocked that the Catholic Church would have dared to elected a Catholic Pope.
See this point for more.
The problem with the kind of boutique multiculturalism advocated by both Kondracke and Sullivan is that it pretends to celebrate diversity and “open conversation”; what it really does, however, is refute the “Other” at precisely the point where it matters most, the point at which beliefs genuinely diverge.