Mark A. Kilmer's Political Annotation has some good thoughts on the Nightline bruhaha over reading the names of the war dead.

As Rush Limbaugh pointed out, we should be reading the names of the 150,000+ soldiers who are living and fighing to live and fight another day.

I was willing to think this was a ratings stunt and something Koppel thought was worth doing to honor the dead.

Then I heard Koppel went on Err America to promote the show. Now I conclude that this is more leftwing, anti-war propaganda from the network proven to be the most anti-war of the big three.