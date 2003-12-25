Paul Krugman couldn't resist taking on Lord Conrad Black and his company hiring conservatives to advise both Lord Black and his company, Hollinger.

We're now learning that Lord Black also used his control of Hollinger to reward friends, including journalists, who share his political views.

What is more troubling than Hollinger doing so is that Paul Krugman was hired by Enron as a consultant, trumpeted Enron in his articles, and never bothered to admit he was a paid consultant for Enron.

They hypocrisy is glaring. But, of course, because Krugman is a liberal, we aren't really allowed to accuse him of hypocrisy.