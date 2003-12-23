Note to the guy who emailed that I shouldn't discuss Kwanzaa because I'm not black: You're gonna love this

The Seven Days of Kwanzaa (Traditional)

On the first day of Kwanzaa my true love gave to me A hook-up to BET.

On the second day of Kwanzaa my true love gave to me Two slots at Yale, And a hook-up to BET.

On the third day of Kwanzaa my true love gave to me Three profiling protests, Two slots at Yale, And a hook-up to BET.

On the fourth day of Kwanzaa my true love gave to me Four Baraka poems, Three profiling protests, Two slots at Yale, And a hook-up to BET.

On the fifth day of Kwanzaa my true love gave to me Five votes for Al! Four Baraka poems, Three profiling protests, Two slots at Yale, And a hook-up to BET.

On the sixth day of Kwanzaa my true love gave to me Six insults to Thomas, Five votes for Al! Four Baraka poems, Three profiling protests, Two slots at Yale, And a hook-up to BET.

On the seventh day of Kwanzaa my true love gave to me Seven Jackson shake-downs, Six insults to Thomas, Five votes for Al! Four Baraka poems, Three profiling protests, Two slots at Yale, And a hook-up to BET.