I got to see him today. The ridiculously named "Tour De Georgia" bike race started in Macon today. Lance was among the cyclists. He blazed right past me five times. I only caught sight of him once.

The race goes through most of the week. It was really neat.

My roommate in college rode road bikes regularly (I prefer mountain biking and trail riding). He and several of our friends would go out for hours. I have an appreciation of the sport, but damned if I hate to get behind a pile of cyclists convinced of their right to share the road with me.