Jonathan V. Last has this to say about Cheney and Zell:

ZELL MILLER, of course, passed "stern" exactly eight sentences into his speech, when he declared, "my family is more important than my party." From there, Katie bar the door.

The first thought that crosses one's mind while listening to Miller's speech is that someone ought to fetch the fine people at the New York Times some smelling salts. Perhaps a bucketful. All through Miller's remarks, I could--literally--hear liberal reporters seated around me tsk-tsking and exclaiming, under their breath, "That's not fair!"

(As an aside: Can you guess the words which will be used to describe Miller's speech this morning? "Harsh," "diatribe," "smear," "strident," "partisan," "attack," "personal," "negative," "severe," "abrasive"? Anything else? "Rough," maybe. Oh, and I'll see you an "angry" and raise you an "ugly.")

Miller thunders that "nothing makes this Marine madder than someone calling American troops occupiers rather than liberators." "It is the soldier, not the agitator, who has given us the freedom to protest. It is the soldier who salutes the flag, serves beneath the flag, whose coffin is draped by the flag, who gives that protester the freedom to abuse and burn that flag." The ovation he receives for these sentiments is rapturous.