Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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NEAL E CADORETTE's avatar
NEAL E CADORETTE
8h

All the voters who voted to turn their states over to Democrats are about to find out about kings and soviet commissars. The same people who protested using no kings as a slogan, will have them hand over fist. Massachusetts is run exclusively by Democrats. There’s no real credible opposition. Not Republicans, not libertarians, not the independents(actually not the unenrolled), not the media, no one. So, how do Democrats rule? Any way they want to. 70+ percent voted on a ballot question for an audit of the legislature. Not happening. This year, 86+% votes to open up the public records law to the legislature and executive branch. Legislative leaders say, we’ll consider the voters’ wishes and see how it fits into the constitution, which means not happening. Then the legislature passes and the governor signs an abortion to the moment of birth law. Citizens collected enough signatures to suspend the law until 2028. What’s Gov Healey do? Makes it an emergency law so it goes into effect anyway. The hyper focus on Trump and the propaganda around immigration enforcement has caused a reaction that will have effects in some states that will never be reversed. The voters’ temper tantrum wasn’t worth it. The evil party is really the evil and despotic party.

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Mark Malcolm's avatar
Mark Malcolm
9h

Great analysis, as always, Erick. Unfortunately, it will fall on deaf ears. Your title is the TL;DR if you just add, "The GOP, .... Will Fail." Some would add the word "again" to it somewhere, but after 40 years of being politically aware from a Conservative viewpoint, I'm used to it by now. It still saddens me though. Of all God's creatures on this planet, the one that learns the least from touching the hot stove is the Politician. That characteristic is not exclusive to the right. Be safe Radioman.

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