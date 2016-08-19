The growing consensus among Democrats and Republicans in Washington and among people within the orbits of both the Clinton and Trump campaigns is that Hillary Clinton will be the next President. The latest campaign shakeup by the Trump campaign, designed to "let Trump be Trump," will not gain him new support.

The Trump campaign has shoved aside everyone who wanted Trump to pivot into a grownup presidential campaign and replaced them with yes men to stroke Trump's ego. Meanwhile, the Clinton campaign is scaling back resources in Colorado, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan and redirecting those resources to Republican states. The GOP finds itself, with less than 100 days to go, playing defense in states Mitt Romney won with no options to play offensive in Democrat leaning states.

It all begs the question of what lessons will be learned by the rise of Trump.

Updated: Fri Aug 19, 2016