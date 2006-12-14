The pulmonologist called just a short time ago.

Christy is cancer free. We've prayed mightily.

Christy has a very uncommon lung condition about which little seems to be known. In effect, her lungs filter out more than they need to filter out. They deposit the particles in these little nodules that have filled up her lungs. They look like cancer, but they are not cancer.

She should live a long life.

Thanks you all for your prayers. And Thomas Colby, who is apparently the world's best pulmonologist, confirmed the diagnosis for the Mayo Clinic. We thank him.