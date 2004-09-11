A little prayer for me, please. I'm headed home at 8am PDT. Yeah, it's September 11th. I'd be lieing if I said I wasn't a little nervous. I am. But, I also figure it will be a lightly traveled day with heavy security.

Just say a little prayer for me.

I cannot wait to get home to my wife and bed. Living conditions in California were okay, but not my bed.

It is truly a pleasure in life to be married to someone you miss when you leave. It makes going home all the better and enjoyable.

Probably no blogging for the rest of the day, though I have taken an active interest in this CBS story. Amazing that they have stood by it in the face of clear and convincing evidence to the contrary. Pride cometh before the fall.