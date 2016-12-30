There has always been a level of child-like petulance running through both Barack Obama and his administration. Friends were only tools of convenience, discarded once they were no longer useful. Laws were obeyed so long as they advanced a cause, but were ignored otherwise. The constitution was a useful instrument until it prevented the president from his goals. Bipartisanship was a worthy goal so long as it is was done his way.

When Barack Obama entered office in 2009, after telling his supporters to take guns to knife fights and get in their neighbors faces and yell, he set about ignoring every major issue from immigration reform to gun control to climate change to singularly focus on healthcare.

Republicans were shut out of the process. Barack Obama and the Democrats steamrolled Obamacare through. They lied to get it done. You could keep your doctor if you liked him, until the law passed. Then suddenly the Democrats were willing to admit it was not true. Their yes men in the "fact checking" business declared Republican claims that you would lose your doctor the "lie of the year." Then it turned out Republicans were right.

Updated: Fri Dec 30, 2016