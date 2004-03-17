No, there are no liberals in the media here. Just objectivists:

It has been billed as a "post-mortem," but it sounds more like a broken record. Fifty mostly liberal journalists and foreign-policy wonks have clustered at the University of California at Berkeley to analyze media coverage of the Iraq war, a year after the fact.

The three-day conference is fixated on the idea that the embedded press compromised journalistic credibility and independence last year through wartime coverage that was supportive of Bush administration policy and patriotic in tone.

Organizers have made the trend sound more like a syndrome, saying they intend to dissect "the psychological pressures of embeddedness and where patriotism ends or should end and the independence of the press begins."

The dean of Berkeley's journalism school, Orville Schell, said: "Getting coverage from embedded reporters is like looking into a microscope. What we need is the broader picture."

Berkeley's version of the broader picture includes a sold-out discussion this evening between CNN's Christiane Amanpour and former United Nations chief weapons inspector Hans Blix, who has adopted a second career as a Bush basher with a new book to sell. Who did and did not attend this festival of media objectivity? Funny you should ask.

The Berkeley forum which ends tomorrow night has its own bias . Speakers include representatives from CNN, National Public Radio, PBS, Al Jazeera, ABC, CBS and the BBC, but no one from the Fox News Channel.

The New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle and Los Angeles Times are represented, but not the Wall Street Journal or The Washington Times.