This just made my day.

Guiltily, but there I was. I am often dragged in there. Each time I protest and repeat the usual litany of reasons to boycott, and each time I end up allowing myself to be worn down. On some level I must want to be worn down because the prices are low and the selection is wide - and the alternative is shopping at several different stores while dealing with familial stress because I made everybody's life so much harder. So...I tag along. Reluctantly I put a few things in the cart of my own, always being careful to come up with some moral justification for doing so.

What a laugh! Read the whole thing.