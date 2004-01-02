As if attempts at indoctrination in law school were not bad enough Power Line has an article about required "anti-bias" CLEs required in Minnesota.

I think I'd love to attend one. It reminds me of law school. In the first week, we were required to take a "diversity course" with two hippies from California. We had to discuss our feelings. I discussed mine alright. I made sure the hippies knew I resented my tuition being spent so we could feel better about ourselves. The classes were unproductive and a waste of time.