In our country we are treated to a history of a black woman who refused to give up her seat on a bus. The action started a movement that changed the course of our history.

In Poland a woman stopped a bus and the whole world is better for it.

HENRYKA KRZYWONOS-STRYCHARSKA is famous in this northern Polish city because almost a quarter century ago, on Aug. 15, 1980, she stopped the streetcar she was driving, thereby provoking a general strike that led, after many years and many twists and turns, to the triumph of Western-style democracy in Poland in 1989.

You should read the whole thing.