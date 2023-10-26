Ingredients:

LEMON FILLING

1 cup White Sugar

2 tablespoons All-purpose Flour

3 tablespoons Cornstarch

¼ teaspoon Salt

1 ½ cups Water

2 Lemons, zested and juiced

2 tablespoons Butter

4 Egg Yolks, beaten

1 (9-inch) pie crust, baked

MERINGUE

4 Egg Whites

6 tablespoons White Sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Lemon Filling: In a medium saucepan, whisk together sugar, flour, cornstarch, and salt. Stir in water, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until the mixture comes to a boil. Stir in butter.

Place egg yolks in a small bowl. Fold a paper towel into a square and wet it, then ring it out so it is damp, but not dripping. Then place it under the bowl to prevent the bowl from spinning.

Quickly whisk in ¼ cup of the hot sugar mixture, then another ¼ cup. Then quickly whisk the egg yolk mixture back into the remaining sugar mixture. Bring to a boil and continue to cook while stirring constantly until thick. Remove from heat. Pour filling into baked pie crust.

Meringue: In a large metal bowl, whip the egg whites until foamy. Add sugar gradually, and continue to whip until stiff peaks form. Spread meringue over pie filling, sealing the edges at the crust.

Bake in a preheated oven for 10 minutes, or until the meringue is golden brown.

Enjoy!