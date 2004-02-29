Hitler's favorite film maker/propogander was listed in the "In Memoriam" section of the Academy Awards.

So, Mel Gibson is ridiculed for making "The Passion," Elia Kahzan is a social pariah for turning in Communists, but Leni can be applauded and remembered. That about sums up Hollywood. Always allied with the bad guys.

Seriously, I thought you had to be an Academy member to be remembered in the "In Memoriam" section. Who let Leni in? And, they say Jews control Hollywood. Talk about blowing the lid off that myth.