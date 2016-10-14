For the first time, my wife and I have had to consider what might happen if we both died and left our children behind. These are not the thoughts any parent likes to think about... but here we find ourselves.

Starting in January, I found myself out of breath more and more. I chalked it up as allergies until April. By mid-April I was out of breath merely by climbing into bed. It turned out my lungs were filling up with blood clots. Even now, six months later, I have not recovered from the damage done. In June, my wife had two small growths removed from her lungs. By September, doctors had confirmed she has a rather uncommon form of lung cancer.

Updated: Fri Oct 14, 2016