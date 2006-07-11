Hat tip to Glenn Reynolds for directing us to this from the Times of India.

The terror attack on Mumbai trains was carried out by Lashkar-e-Toiba and local Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) activists and was designed to trigger communal conflagration in the country's financial capital, intelligence sources said.

The war expands to India. It is increasingly becoming a Muslim vs. the rest of us battle. The forces on neither side have yet fully allied themselves.