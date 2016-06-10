The three major political parties have their candidates now for the general election. The ad war is starting in earnest. The most qualified of the three candidates is a two term Republican governor of New Mexico whose running mate is the former Republican governor of Massachusetts. They'll be the Libertarian ticket.

This year that Libertarian ticket, representing the party that thinks government should leave everyone alone, has staked out the bold position that the government can and should force Christians to violate their conscience through forced actions compelled by the state. Their presidential nominee has had to publicly promise not to smoke marijuana in the White House and admits he swore off smoking pot weeks ago. Now he will just use edible forms of the drug.

The Democratic Party has its presumptive nominee. Hillary Clinton, having won California this past week, moved quickly to get the president's endorsement and shut down Bernie Sanders.

Updated: Fri Jun 10, 2016