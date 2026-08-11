Ukraine is bombed every single day. Its capital, its factories, its military headquarters, all of it sits under Russian missiles, and its supplies are scarce. And this year, in the middle of all of that, Ukraine will build five million drones. Five million. That is more than all of NATO combined.

The United States, safe behind two oceans, will build fewer than a hundred thousand. We cannot build a Patriot missile fast enough to matter. We have burned through our surface-to-surface missiles fighting Iran, and we do not have the stockpile to go back if we have to. A nation being bombed can build. A nation at peace cannot. Something has gone very wrong here, and it is worth being honest about what it is.

There is an argument to license Ukraine to build its own Patriots, and according to The Atlantic, the hold-up has been Raytheon and Lockheed. Officially, they worry about intellectual property theft and technology transfer. Unofficially, as one Republican put it, their real fear is that the Ukrainians will find a way to improve the Patriot and then build it at scale, faster and cheaper than our own production lines can. Read that again. Our defense contractors are afraid that a country at war will embarrass them by building a better missile for less money. That is not a national security argument. That is protectionism.

The consolidation of the American defense industry was, at first, necessary. Our own government piled on the restrictions, the burdens, and the compliance costs until the small companies could not survive and had to merge. But now that they have merged, there are only a handful of them left, they move slowly, and they answer to no competitor. Our defense industry has quietly become a jobs program instead of a defense program. And the government that made it that way is the same government now proposing to fix it with more of the same.