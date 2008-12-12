So, you've seen earlier the Elaine Lucas screed about Chris Krok being invited to the Police Awards Banquet. This has really turned into an awesome email thread.

So, we had her, now here is what I wrote back, quoting from her email.

"All future police department concerns and budget requests should be addressed to Chris Krok for action."

That's pathetic. Â Elected officials should have thicker skin than this. Â Shame on you.

Then the Mayor chimed in:

Christmas is a season which has resulted in a truce, even in times of active warfare, and there have been recorded instances where enemies have been in community events to celebrate the season. I have not been the victim of attacks by Mr. Krok anywhere near the extent you have, and it's easier for me to suggest that scripture suggests we love our enemy. However, I've always heard that you can "kill'em with kindness". At the very least, being kind blunts their criticism and can change their attitude. It may have been an unintentional oversight or poor judgment on the part of the MPD to include you and Chris at the same event, but this provides you with an opportunity to be magnanimous, charitable, and a true Christmas spirit. Â This morning was the first that I heard of this problem, and there is little time for contemplation and action before tomorrow night's event. I hope you will attend.

After the Mayor, Chris Krok himself responded. Elaine had insisted the Council Clerk copy all members of the media on her email, but Chris was left off. I figured since we're talking about him, I might as well copy him. So he responded to everyone on the original email with a new email as follows:

You'd better not pout..you'd better not cry....

C'mon, Elaine! Â It's CHRISTmas! Â This isn't about you or me..it's about the Macon Police Department! Â I think the event is big enough for you AND me. I'll give you a big CHRISTmas hug..or, if you want, I can pretend like you're not there...either way, I'm coming, and I hope you'll come to!

Merry CHRISTmas to all..and to all a good night!!

Then Elaine responded to the Mayor descending into the paranoia that consumes her:

As I said before, I do not plan to attend the event where this person is speaking. Today it's me, but tomorrow it will be you or your family. This man puts me and my family in danger every day with the possibility that some kind of lunatic will act on his hate-filled words. What kind of Mayor are you to allow this to occur? You have the power to stop this. If I or any of my family are harmed, you will bear part of the blame because you could have struck a blow for sensitivity, respect, and protection of all citizens, including councilmembers.

Then she responded to Chris Krok's email with this:

Go straight to hell!!!

Then she responded to my email:

How thick would your skin be if Chris Krok decided to shift his attention to you and your family? Would you like for him to talk about your wife as he has talked about my husband of 32 years, State Representative David Lucas. Would you like for him to attack you professionally as he has with me? He has accused me of theft, of trying to force a child onto Ritalin, and of teaching ebonics in my classroom years ago. How would you feel to be called Eric "Adolf Hitler" Erickson each and every morning on radio? But then you were responsible for bringing him to Macon and telling him who to attack, weren't you?

Since you think I am pathetic, let me tell you what's pathetic about you. Your service on council is pathetic. Your blog is pathetic and crusty. You are a SMALL man.!!!

So, I felt the need to respond as follows, quoting from her email:

"How would you feel to be called Eric "Adolf Hitler" Erickson each and every morning on radio?"

You should google me. I've been called a lot worse routinely. And next time you have someone call your home and describe how they are going to cut off your eye lids and make you watch as they rape and murder your wife and child, you can talk to me about having a thick skin. That's actually happened to me. You've just been called out on the radio. Suck it up.

"But then you were responsible for bringing him to Macon and telling him who to attack, weren't you?"

No, I wasn't. But I know it gives you comfort to think so. I did not meet Chris until after he was hired.

Elaine, this email is indicative of how you behave. You are a bully on a kindergarten playground. You can throw the punches, but you cry like a little girl when someone hits you back. And guess what, we're all starting to get a clue and punch back at you. None of us start it. But more and more of us are glad to finish it.

You have bullied, browbeaten, and condemned half the city and people are no longer putting up with it. No one is doing to you anything you haven't done to others. You just can't take it. City employees bow in front of you and laugh behind your back about you. I may be small, but you are joke and your own punch line.

The fact is, Elaine, you are a cheap politician with a weak character. The politics you engage in are reprehensible. You don't actually ever try to get ahead or get your ward ahead. Instead, you'd rather hold the whole city back in the squalor you seem to like. Dogs with fleas or pigs with mud, pick your metaphor. They both describe you.

That's it for now. We'll see if she decides to engage further. She took the initiative to copy every member of Council, the Mayor, the media, etc. on the emails, so I've kept it up.