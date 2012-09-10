Letâ€™s Hug This Out . . . Or Something . . . Live on the Radio!
There is a lot of angst out there among conservatives over this polling. I think it is a reflection that Romney is not doing as well as many think, though I still think he is doing better than the polls suggest. I also think it is a reflection of the m...
There is a lot of angst out there among conservatives over this polling. I think it is a reflection that Romney is not doing as well as many think, though I still think he is doing better than the polls suggest. I also think it is a reflection of the media, as Obama’s mouthpiece, focusing on polling and not on the economy. I think the | Read More »