A while back, I reviewed where I see the Democrat candidates falling. It's time to revise that.

Probably: Dean

Maybe: Clark Gephardt

No Way In Hell: Kerry Edwards Lieberman Marvin the Martian Sharpton Mosely Braun

Edwards has failed to get any traction and it is now too late. Kerry has imploded. Gephardt has hinged his whole campaign on winning Iowa. If he does that, he'll have staying power.

With the white male gap (see below) and the Clintons' need to stay in power, I think Clark will definitely be the alternative to Dean. A Dean-Clark ticket would not surprise me. But, with Dean's ego, I think the attacks Clark will most likely unleash on him will ruin Clark's chance for Veep. Besides, no one will probably want it if Dean is fatally wounded coming out of the primaries.