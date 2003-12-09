Let's look at who now has a shot at the Democrat nomination, given the Gore endorsement and othe recent events (people in categories listed from most likely to get nominated to least likely):

Probably: Dean

Maybe: Gephardt Edwards (don't underestimate the trial lawyers and southern strategy) Clark

No Way In Hell: Kerry Lieberman Marvin the Martian Sharpton Mosely Braun

There you have it. The only way for Dean to get knocked off is for Gephardt, Edwards, or Clark to surge in the Feb. 3rd primaries and make it an establishment race vs. the outsider. Kerry f**ked himself. Lieberman was drifting to begin with and Gore sank that ship. Marvin the Martian may have grandfather time, but that's only one fraudulent vote. The others are jokes.