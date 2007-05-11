John Linder sits on the House GOP Steering Committee. That body just put Ken Calvert on the House Appropriations Committee, replacing ethically challenged John Doolittle.

Mr. Calvert, once arrested for soliciting a prostitute, has a pattern of buying land, getting earmarks for land connected to his property, then selling his property once the value has gone up.

John Linder either voted for or against Mr. Calvert. In any event, we should all let John Linder know how displeased we are with the GOP Steering Committee putting Ken Calvert on Appropriations.

The local office number is 770-232-3005. Call John Linder and ask if he voted for Calvert and let him know Calvert sitting on Appropriations is unacceptable.