Dear Sir: I've read Men's Health since I was in high school. I keep most back issues because the insight and information is second to none.

Pat Tillman is the epitome of the "man's man" the magazine regularly describes, defines, and markets. He gave up millions to fight and die for his country in a cause he believed in. That sacrifice is not one many have made -- particularly in his former income bracket.

Ted Rall has generally annoyed me. But, when he told Editor & Publisher magazine, in referencing an offensive cartoon he drew about Pat Tillman, that "anyone who voluntarily goes to Afghanistan or Iraq [as a soldier] is fighting for an evil cause under an evil commander in chief," he went too far. Living in New York, I hope you understand that going into Afghanistan was not evil, but a response to evil. Tillman was a hero -- if only because of the sacrifice he made to serve and die.

As much as I enjoy the magazine, please cancel my subscription. I'll gladly re-subscribe if Ted Rall goes off the payroll.

Sincerely yours, Erick-Woods Erickson