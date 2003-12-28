CNN is celebrating the University of Southern California's apparent drift leftward among the student population. Conservative students at USC might be surprised to know that USC is a conservative campus.

In the article, there is this lovely tidbit:

Richard Dekmejian, a political science professor who has been teaching at USC since 1986, said the political feeling among students is not the same as it was 15 years ago.

He said he thinks the political change is probably a result of USC's increasing admission standards, which have changed the demographics of the student body.

"USC students are far brighter and much more discerning than they were when I first came here," he said. "A lot of people don't know what's happened here, how the grade point average has gone up." Ah, so if students are conservative, they are stupid. Once they become enlightened and educated, they become liberal.

Brilliant.