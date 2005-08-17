In, what I find to be a humorous piece, WaPo shows that the Democrats on the Judicial Committee are lap dogs of the left.

Major liberal groups accused Democratic senators yesterday of showing too little stomach for opposing John G. Roberts Jr.'s Supreme Court nomination, saying newly released documents indicate he is much more conservative than many people first thought. The response was quick and pointed, as two key senators unleashed their sharpest criticisms yet of Roberts and sought to assure activists that the battle is far from over. . . . Leahy, who previously treaded more softly on the Roberts matter, said the White House's refusal to release other documents being sought leaves Roberts "with a heavier burden to carry during his upcoming hearings." Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.), the committee's senior member, also took his criticisms of Roberts to new heights yesterday in a letter to colleagues.

This is just delightful. When the left commands the Dems bark, they bark. But, despite this charade to pacify NARAL et al, the Dems will have no bite.

Liberal groups intend to increase pressure on the Democrats to block Roberts. This puts the Democrats in what will be an awkward position for them. Should they move forward with Roberts, the left will be upset, but should another vacancy then open up, the Democrats can block it and use Roberts's confirmation to show they are not obstructionist.

Nonetheless, given that the average voter tends to think the Democrats intend to be obstructionist with any conservatve and most Americans either prefer a conservative or just don't care, the Republicans will have an opening to blister the Democrats. It winds up being a lose-lose for the Democrats.

Likewise, should the President find another conservative "stealth" nominee, the Democrats will be in this pickle again.