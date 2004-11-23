Jeffrey Rosen at the New Republic has an article about conservative judges. He divides them into two groups: the activists that must be fought and the others who, though troubling, can be allowed to pass without serious antagonism.

Look at his list. It seems to me that he lists all the minorities who happen to have conservative views in the dangerous "conservative activist" list. Yes, you know, how dare these uppity blacks and latinos dare think anything other than what the liberal NEA members at their improverished schools taught them to think. They are obviously in need of re-education or incareration. Blacks like Janice Rogers Brown (and Condi Rice for that matter) are just not allowed to think for themselves and have views that differ from Jesse Jackson.