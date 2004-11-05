I love the pop psychology in which the liberal MSM is now participating. How many stories do you think we will see in the next few weeks that say, "It's okay. We still have the filibuster. Calm down. Don't jump."

A case in point is here at Pravda, I mean the New York Times.

"The magic number in the Senate is 60, not 50," Senator Charles E. Schumer, the New York Democrat who sits on the Judiciary Committee, said in an interview. Mr. Schumer added, "If the president nominates people who are not part of the mainstream but who are far off, who will try to make law, not interpret it, and who will be way over to the ideological extreme, the controversy over judges will be alive."

Never underestimate the power of a liberal to delude himself. Never underestimate the retribution of a victorious party that feels its mandate is frustrated. We could soon see the end of the filibuster for judicial nominees.

From Schumer, it does not appear the lefties learned anything from the supposedly accurate poll numbers. The poll numbers reflected trends, but undercounted Republican strength. So, if 1/5 of voters believed morality and values were worth voting over, that number is probably much larger. At a minimum, 75% of those voters voted Republican.

One more thing, only at Pravda would Specter be considered a "centrist." Arlen is a liberal.