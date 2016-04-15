Liberal Totalitarianism for 04/15/2016
The following is a column by William Murchison. Moral/cultural engineering, to the liberal mind, is a piece of cake. It consists of one-way streets only: well-marked; patrolled by well-armed officers of the media, the entertainment industry and other ...
The following is a column by William Murchison.
Moral/cultural engineering, to the liberal mind, is a piece of cake. It consists of one-way streets only: well-marked; patrolled by well-armed officers of the media, the entertainment industry and other closely linked institutions; stiff fines for violators. My way is the highway!
Updated: Fri Apr 15, 2016