Liberals in Denial About Obamacareâ€™s Impact on the Deficit
Liberals are in absolute denial about what Obamacare will do to the deficit. More troubling, many of the liberals who attack conservatives for ignoring facts are having to ignore facts to get there. The General Accounting Office has released a report s...
Liberals are in absolute denial about what Obamacare will do to the deficit. More troubling, many of the liberals who attack conservatives for ignoring facts are having to ignore facts to get there. The General Accounting Office has released a report showing just how devastating Obamacare will be to the deficit. Instead of looking at the fact, liberals, like Jonathan Chait, have closed their eyes, | Read More »