Maybe when Barack Obama says he's not your typical politician, he really means he lies *even more* than your typical politician.

Leon's chronicled one lie about his liberal interest. Jeff had another lie about his church involvement. Below, Haystack chronicles another lie about his Iraq policy. Now, Jake Tapper has another one.

Obama has a new ad out excoriating Exxon for making millions of Americans money in their retirement accounts. Then he says, "Iâ€™m Barack Obama. I donâ€™t take money from oil companies or Washington lobbyists, and I wonâ€™t let them block change anymore."

Well, okay, but Mr. Fabulist is really stretching there. Tapper notes that Factcheck.org has called out Obama on this

and concludes that the statement "misleading" since according to the non-partisan Center for Responsive Politics Obama has taken more than $213,000 from individuals (and their spouses) who work for companies in the oil and gas industry -- not to mention that two of Obama's top fundraisers are top executives at oil companies"

It is literally true that Obama doesn't take money from oil companies. No federal candidate does -- corporations have been banned from direct contributions since 1907.So yes, Obama did not take the legal maximum donation from Chevron's PAC of $5,000.00. He just took $9,500.00 from oil company employees -- more than could have been given by the company itself.