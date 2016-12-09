On September 11, 2016, Hillary Clinton left a 9/11 memorial service early. Her campaign vigorously denied republican claims Clinton was ill. The press ridiculed republicans for suggesting it, calling them conspiracy theorists.

Shortly thereafter, a video appeared showing Clinton collapsing. Secret Service agents caught her and helped her into a van. Republicans took it as confirmation Clinton had a health problem. Undaunted, Justin Miller of the Daily Beast tweeted, "Trump and the right have so traduced Clinton's health that coughing or getting too hot is made out to be signs of illness."

Updated: Fri Dec 09, 2016