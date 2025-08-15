Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Ratliff's avatar
Alan Ratliff
21m

“It’s as individuals that we pursue happiness, but it’s as friends, lovers, family members, creatures, neighbors, and so forth that we are actually happy.”

-Peter Augustine Lawler

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Hausmann's avatar
Mike Hausmann
9m

Doing GOOD by doing well. Godspeed radio man🙏🥂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture