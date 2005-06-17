Macon's Mayor, in addition to being subject to an ongoing recall effort, regularly is tabloid fodder.

Macon Mayor Jack Ellis is due back in Bibb County Superior Court in July to respond to allegations that he has not obeyed a court order to pay back child support for one of his sons.

Houston County resident Mireille Severe filed a civil suit against Ellis in May 2004, asking for child support for a toddler she said is the mayor's son. A DNA test in November confirmed that Ellis is the child's father.

Ellis was ordered in March to pay $800 per month in child support for his son, who will be 3 this month, said the woman's attorney, Augusta lawyer Tom Allgood. Ellis also was ordered to pay $15,000 in back payments: $3,000 in a lump sum and $200 per month until the payment is complete, Allgood said.

The mayor also was ordered to pay $2,500 in attorney fees and furnish Severe with proof that Ellis is providing the child with health insurance.

But since March, Allgood says, Ellis has only paid the $1,000 per month "and hasn't done anything else." Perhaps the Judge will order Ellis to jail and thus, we pray, bring about a fitting end to his reign.