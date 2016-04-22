In the two years that I have written this column, I have always tried to make it about the news of the day. I find myself in the awkward position of being the news of the day. Last week, for the first time since I began this national column, I missed my deadline. No column was forthcoming. I had started the column, and I presumed I would finish it last Thursday morning after a doctor's visit.

Five days ago I was out of breath. It had been an increasing problem. I have become, in an effort to get back in shape, a member of the CrossFit cult. I noticed I was having a harder time catching my breath and I presumed it was allergies. As allergy season got worse, so did my breathing. Five weeks ago, it got so bad I was just exhausted from unloading the car after a trip. I was ready for a nap and could barely stay awake during the day. I went to an after hours clinic whose doctors concluded I was getting bronchitis. They gave me a shot of steroids and sent me on my way.

I felt great for two weeks. Then I declined more rapidly than before. Getting into bed at night became a laborious task. Going up the stairs to bed was nearly impossible. On radio and television, I had skillfully figured out how to inhale while talking because I could not keep my breath in a simple conversation on Fox or behind my radio microphone.

Updated: Fri Apr 22, 2016