This past Friday I prepared a client's campaign disclosure report. The campaign is over, but every political consultant has it engrained in his head that he must wait until the last minute to file the darn things. I am notorious, on federal races were the stress is high, for waiting until 11:55pm to file with the FEC.

Well, I finalized one for a state level candidate on Friday. He was sworn in to the Georgia General Assembly today and I couldn't go. In the course of working on an awful contract all day, I realized I had a paper to write that was due several weeks ago for a CLE I give on Thursday. Then my aunt died.

I went home. So, at 11:30 p.m., I lay in bed drifting off to sleep. I'm "day" dreaming about how I'd really like one of my candidates to give me my win bonus half in cash and half in a sweet laptop, though knowing my firm really wants the cash (I will not keep any of the bonus) I dare not mention it -- just a dream. It hit me like a ton of bricks. I have thirty minutes to file his disclosure report or I've committed malpractice.

In Georgia, you file by paper and electronically. We filed the paper on Friday. We have until midnight to file electronically. Whew! Thanks God! Without divine intervention by a higher being more powerful and merciful than myself, I often think I would not be long for this career or this world.

Disclosure filed. Lesson learned.

I'm going home and going to bed. In seven hours we're back at it.