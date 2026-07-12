Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Jackie N Charlotte's avatar
Jackie N Charlotte
5h

I saddens me to already see vile and nasty comments about him. Certain people in our country have lost their sense of decency and humanity - although I know that’s not news to your readers, Erick. May he truly rest in peace.

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
5h

Senator Graham was one of the remaining, and increasingly rare, actual statesmen in our government.

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