He did not care what you thought of him. He’d still be your friend. I had limited personal experiences with Senator Graham. But every time I encountered him, I left the conversation laughing.

Senator Graham believed in South Carolina and a robust foreign policy. Often called a “neocon,” Senator Graham’s view of the world was one where the world and the United States were better off with the United States in charge.

When Donald Trump took over the party, Senator Graham rapidly aligned with the President and built up a friendship with him so the Senator could help shape American foreign policy through that relationship. He was largely successful.

In South Carolina, Senator Graham built bipartisan relationships to make sure the interests of the state were provided for. In the Senate, Senator Graham had a reputation for helping even those he disagreed with. He cultivated friendships to advance shared policy concerns.

Senator Graham will be missed.