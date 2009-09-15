Yay for Obama

He finally said something I agree with. Too bad he did it off the record. But he's right about Kanye, though I wonder if Van Jones will now boycott Obama for daring to criticize Kanye. After all, Van Jones' "Color of Change" group sells shirts that say "Kanye Was Right".

(tags: Kanye West Barack Obama Jackass)

I want an Apple tablet

I hope this is true and that I win the lottery so I can get one.

(tags: Apple tablet)

I Like Rand Paul

I gotta tell ya â€”Â I'm a fan. I could see supporting Rand.

(tags: Rand Paul Senate)

Club for Growth Endorses Huelskamp

Excellent news for a good man. I'm torn in the race because there are several good people running, but I have to admit I'm partial to Huelskamp given his experience and unfailing commitment to the conservative cause for so long.

(tags: Huelskamp clubforgrowth)

Mark Tapscott: What next for the Middle America Rebellion of 2009? | Washington Examiner

So much to read at the Washington Examiner. Start here. This is a great piece on the 9/12 crowd.

(tags: 9/12 #iamthemob healthcare)