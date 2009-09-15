links for 2009-09-15
He finally said something I agree with. Too bad he did it off the record. But he's right about Kanye, though I wonder if Van Jones will now boycott Obama for daring to criticize Kanye. After all, Van Jones' "Color of Change" group sells shirts that say "Kanye Was Right".
(tags: Kanye West Barack Obama Jackass)
I hope this is true and that I win the lottery so I can get one.
I gotta tell ya â€”Â I'm a fan. I could see supporting Rand.
Club for Growth Endorses Huelskamp
Excellent news for a good man. I'm torn in the race because there are several good people running, but I have to admit I'm partial to Huelskamp given his experience and unfailing commitment to the conservative cause for so long.
(tags: Huelskamp clubforgrowth)
Mark Tapscott: What next for the Middle America Rebellion of 2009? | Washington Examiner
So much to read at the Washington Examiner. Start here. This is a great piece on the 9/12 crowd.
(tags: 9/12 #iamthemob healthcare)