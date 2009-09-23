EDITORIAL: ACORN keeps falling - Washington Times

Quin Hilyer and the Washington Times have even more on the ACORN scandal.

Kausfiles : It's Not That He's Black. It's That He's An Enigma.

Precisely. This is the least vetted President in modern American history. That gives rise to fear, paranoia, and fact checking the media is intent on ignoring, which then compounds the fear and paranoia. It is, for example, an objective fact that the guy's childhood mentor was an active communist. The media, however, chooses not to report stuff like that.

Obama energy secretary to Americans: Stop acting like teenagers! | Washington Examiner

Mark Tapscott has one of the best takes on the Energy Secretary's comments.

New poll: Democrat lead over GOP is smallest in five years; doubts about Obama continue to grow | Washington Examiner

Byron York has the details on a new poll that must just be giving the Democrats fits. The more they dig in on health care, the worse it gets for them.

Arial v. Helvetica

Yes, yes, I am a font snob. Always know your Helvetica.