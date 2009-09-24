Feds probe US Census worker hanging in Kentucky

This is disturbing. We will no doubt see the left use it against the right.

Rahm Emanuel: Health care will pass by Thanksgiving | Washington Examiner

Beware of Wyden-Bennett. I suspect this is what Rahm is getting at. All things being equal, if McDonnell wins Virginia and Christie wins New Jersey, the math gets much more complicated for the Democrats because their guts are going to be in better check.

(tags: rahm emanuel healthcare wyden-bennett)

Mark Tapscott: Beware the Stalin in progressive hearts | Washington Examiner

Someone is going to cry foul over this. Who cares. Mark is, as usual, on the money.

(tags: Mark Tapscott Stalin Obamacare)